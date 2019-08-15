Breaking: Simon, Kendall arrested

The Nyembanyemba famed duo has reportedly been arrested this morning over a song that alleges President Peter Mutharika rigged the 2019 presidential elections, Malawi24 understands.

Simon and Kendall , as the two are known in music cycles have been netted in Lilongwe, according to reports that Malawi24 is yet to independently verify.

It is alleged they had recently released a song titled Sagona Timpweteka which had apparently implied that people will not relent until someone is injured or killed.

The song comes as peaceful planned protests have turned violent over the last weeks.

The protests aimed to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MCE) Czar , Jane Ansah have been championed by the Human Rights Defenders who accuse Ansah of defending results of the presidential Elections which they feel was fraudulent.

In the song, the artists famed for their dramatic type of singing are believed to be mobilising mob to riot violently.

The song also claims that President Peter Mutharika and Jane Ansah are in a relationship and that the MEC chairperson is expectant.

Police were yet to make a statement on their arrest.

Sometime back, a musician was also arrested and jailed in Phalombe as he released a song deemed critical of the Muslim community.