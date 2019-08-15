APAM welcomes death sentence for killers of person with albinism

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has welcomed the death sentences for three people who were found guilty of murdering a person with albinism.

Yesterday, the High Court sitting in Mchinji gave death penalties to three convicts who were convicted of murdering a person with albinism and apparently chopping off both his hands and legs in August, 2015.

The three Douglas Mwale, Sophie Jere, and Fontino Folosani murdered Priscott Pepuzani in a bush using a metal bar and a hoe handle and buried his body in the garden.

In her ruling on Tuesday, Judge Esmey Chombo said the death sentences have been made in order to send a strong message to would-be offenders and also to put a stop to such malpractices in the country.

Reacting to the sentence, Overstone Kondowe who is member of APAM said this is the way to go as such punishments will help to deter all the would-be offenders.

“We are so grateful with this sentence and as you all know we have been pleading with government to hurry up with these cases and also to give convicts very stiff punishments.

“We are really happy that this is the third case which has seen the convicts receiving very stiff punishments and for sure this will deter all the would-be offenders and in so doing cases of albino killing will be a history in the country,” said Kondowe.

He however asked government to speed up and complete all such cases which are in court if the country is really serious about the fight against killing of persons with albinism.

Kondowe then said they will keep on engaging Director of Public Prosecution to discuss other means of speeding up the cases.