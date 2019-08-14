Old Mutual partners TNM Mpamba on premium payment  

Old Mutual policyholders can now pay their insurance policy premiums through TNM Mpamba.

This follows the launch of premium payments for Old Mutual using TNM Mpamba. This service is available to all Old Mutual retail products holders with the following policies; Tsogolo Savings Plan, Timba Family Plan and Timba Plus.

TNM Mpamba General Manager Chikhulupiliro Mphatso has said the expanded service underscores TNM Mpamba’s ability to bring convenience and additional flexibility while increasing customers’ premium settlement options.

Mphatso said the new service represents an extension of the partnership between TNM Mpamba and Old Mutual dating back to 2016 when the two companies launched Mpamba FESA, an investment product available through Mpamba.

“This addition of a new payment option for Old Mutual policy holders brings additional value. Old Mutual policyholders can now be able to pay their premiums on their phone thereby giving customers the much needed convenience,” he said.

To pay Old Mutual premiums through Mpamba, customers will access the Mpamba menu using *444#, then navigate into the payments option and thereafter select the insurance option where Old Mutual is the third option. The customer just needs to ensure that they have their policy number and amount payable ready for entry.

Acting Managing Director for Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, Tawonga Manda said: “Old Mutual’s partnership with TNM Mpamba gives Old Mutual policyholders the option to pay their premiums conveniently. This partnership will enhance the much-needed financial discipline that has been a challenge for many of our customers. Customers will simply convert their cash into electronic value and pay premiums from anywhere and anytime.”