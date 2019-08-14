Nyamilandu challenger stripped of Cosafa U-17 role

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice president James Mwenda, who is eyeing the FA presidency, has been stripped of his role as chairperson of the Cosafa Under-17 Championship Local Organising Committee.

The association has decided to give the task of organising the competition to its Competitions Committee.

This comes after Mwenda has expressed interest to contest in the association’s elections slated for December this year.

Mwenda is expected to face FAM president Walter Nyamilandu who has held the post for the past 16 years.

Malawi will host this year’s edition of the Cosafa Under-17 Championship from September 25 to October 5.

According to FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda, the change in local organising committee normalizes the mandate of organising football competitions of FAM under the Competitions Committee consistent with the provisions of the statutes of FAM.

“There was a Local Organising Committee that was put in place but at its first meeting some few weeks ago it was resolved that its memberships should be revised.

“It is in this regard that a decision has been made to make the Competitions Committee Under the Chairmanship of Mr. Jabbar Alide to take over the LOC duties.

“The changes do not affect the various Sub Committees that have recently been appointed to assist with the administration of the Tournament,” said Gunda.

Super League of Malawi president Tiya Somba Banda and Youth League Chimango Munthali have been co-opted as members of the LOC. The Committee also includes Ex-Official members from the Ministry of Sports, Malawi National Council of Sports, Malawi Police and Blantyre City Assembly.