Nomads win Super League first round challenge

Current pacesetters Be Forward Wanderers have won TNM Super League first round following Kamuzu Barracks’ 1-all draw to Masters Security on Wednesday afternoon.

The Soldiers needed a win to at least challenge the Nomads for the top position before the final round of matches this coming weekend.

The win would have taken the 2016 Super League winners to 31 points, two points ahead of Wanderers with a game each to go before concluding the first round.

However, the draw means KB have 29 points, four points behind the log leaders and even if the Nomads lose their final game to Moyale Barracks on Sunday, no team will be able to dislodge them.

The 2017 league winners have also scored more goals, 31 and have only conceded 6 goals in the process.

This means that Wanderers will pocket K1 million from TNM for winning the first round challenge ahead of KB, Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles, Silver Strikers and TN Stars.

The Lilongwe based Soldiers might even find themselves on third position if they lose to Mzuni FC and Bullets win against Dwangwa United at Chitowe.

As for the bottom three, Mlatho Mponela, Ntopwa FC and Dwangwa United will finish the first round in the relegation zone regardless of the results in their final games.