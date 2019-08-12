Illegal mining costs teen’s life in Ntcheu

A 15 year old boy died while his three year old sister escaped with serious injuries when a large strip of soil and rocks fell on them while they were digging for precious stones on Saturday in Ntcheu.

Encouraged and motivated by the economic activities on illegal mining that take place in an area, the boy accompanied by the young girl went to Lisungwi River Banks to exploit alluvial deposits which contain precious minerals at Basikolo village.

Being precious minerals, it is obvious that they cannot be found on a silver platter and some life threatening efforts need to be undertaken.

The children had no choice but to dig a deep pit that could in the end make them realise their dreams of acquiring wealth through sweating and sacrifice.

While in the process of digging the pit, a large strip of soil and rocks fell on them.

It was already too late for the 15 year old miner to be saved when rescuers arrived at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at Phalula Health Centre where experts cited suffocation as the major cause of his death.

The survivor escaped with serious head injuries and is currently admitted at Phalula Health centre for medical attention.

The boy hails from Basikolo village, Sub Traditional Authority Tsikulamowa in the district.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising people to take extra caution when carrying out mining activities, Parents and guardians should also jealously guard their children against carrying this illegal mining activities.