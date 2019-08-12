Govt commends JTI for recruiting fresh graduates

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has commended Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Leaf Malawi for recruiting fresh graduates.

JTI held a Career Fair on Thursday in Lilongwe where graduates from both private and public universities showcased their talents.

The company has recently recruited 57 graduates, with 27 being offered full time employment.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture Kondwani Nankhumwa commended the company for working in collaboration with government in different developmental activities targeting health and water.

Nankhumwa added that the recruitment of the graduates to work with JTI leaf Malawi will assist in the reduction of cases of unemployment which are on increase among the youths.

“It’s a job well done for what JTI leaf Malawi is doing to complement government efforts in giving the youths jobs because at the end of the day we are talking about economic empowerment and job creation in the country,” he explained.

In his remarks, JTI leaf Malawi Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications Limbani Kankhome said the company believes in investing in young people and the graduate recruitment program is one of the JTI employee strategies which targets young graduates coming from college to get them into the business.

He said the program started three years ago with an objective of developing young talent.

Japan Tobacco International leaf Malawi is a company that manufactures cigarettes from the tobacco which the company buys from its long term contract tobacco farmers.