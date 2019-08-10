Two teenagers in for stealing gas launcher

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two teenagers for stealing a gas launcher during Tuesday’s post-election protests.

The two have been identified as Mac Chipingasa and Ibrahim M’balaka, both aged 19. The suspects are residents of Chipasula in the city.

According to a Kawale police report, the two robbed the gas launcher from police officers at Simama Hotel.

The protesters gathered at the hotel to prepare for the protests when law enforcers fired teargas at them. In the chaos that ensued, police officers were injured and robbed while a police vehicle was set ablaze.

Following the arrests, the launcher has been recovered.

Meanwhile, police are looking for two more suspects involved in robbery of the launcher.

Malawians on Tuesday filled the streets as they continued to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.