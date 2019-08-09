We are not masterminders of demo violence – Dausi

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has rejected claims that it sends cadets to commit acts of violence during demonstrations.

The party’s spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said this during a press conference in Lilongwe.

Dausi who is also Minister of Homeland Security Nicolas Dausi said the party has been at the forefront encouraging peace in the country.

He added that they can never sponsor cadets to go in the streets and start to set on fire police riot vehicles, looting and vandalising people’s property and harassing a female police officer as it happened during Tuesday’s demonstrations.

“The business community in Lilongwe has lost billions of kwachas due to the demonstrations. MCP and UTM hired vehicles which carried a lot people , is it DPP who hired almost one thousand Nyau dancers to come on the demonstrations?” he said.

He went to say that the party’s cadets will remain peaceful and that as a ruling party they cannot be involved in violence to destroy the country.

The minister therefore said that government does not stop anyone from demonstrating since every person has a right to demonstrate but the on-going post-elections demonstrations are aimed at destroying this country.

He then commended Malawi Police Service (MPs) and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) for restoring peace in the country.

During the press briefing, Dausi revealed that 15 Police officers were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central hospital.