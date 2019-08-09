Premier Bet launch #StayInControl Responsible Gaming campaign

Premier Bet is proud to launch our Responsible Gaming campaign, #StayInControl.

As an established African brand in nearly 20 countries across the continent, Premier Bet takes Responsible Gaming very seriously and is the leading betting brand on the topic.

Only Premier Bet has numerous online betting tools to help you Stay In Control, which includes loss, bet, time and deposit limits, as well as self-exclusion options. Whilst other betting firms require you to contact them before having a time-out, www.premierbet.com allows you to do it immediately and manually.

The #StayInControl campaign sends a clear message; gaming is for over 18s only and should only be used socially. Premier Bet encourages you to use our designated tools to keep track of your gaming.

A Premier Bet spokesman said: “Responsible Gaming is extremely important to us, which is highlighted by the fact we lead the industry with protective limits and tools on our website.

“However, we believe there is more to be done to remind people of what gaming is for. It should be a social experience and one to enjoy. Gambling should never be considered as a source of income. Our Stay In Control campaign shows this, whilst giving people useful information if they feel they need support.”

As a part of the campaign, Premier Bet will be retraining staff to help them spot signs of problem gaming and act in a responsible manner. Premier Bet will also be looking to gain advice from local support groups who can offer their help to people in need.

If you are a support group and want to partner with Premier Bet, please contact s.moorhouse@editec.co