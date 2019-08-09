MCP demands suspension of PSLCE results

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has demanded an immediate suspension of Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) results.

Speaking during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe earlier today, MCP vice president Sidik Mia expressed dissatisfaction with the selection criteria.

According to Mia, the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) applied quota system its selection process of candidates to secondary schoolS.

The main opposition party’s deputy leader bemoaned the selection process, arguing it favours one region. In the recently released results, the southern region has dominated.

The country’s oldest party further demanded an explanation from the examination board, regarding the criteria which was used in selecting students and establishment of a commission of enquiry to look into the matter.

The politician warned that failure to meet the aforementioned demands will propel Malawians to demand answers from the government.

This year, the pass rate for PSLCE is 77.46%. The Northern Region has a low percentage of students selected into secondary schools.

As the MCP is fighting for answers, it is also in a legal battle with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regarding presidential election results.