Polytechnic student develops Artificial Intelligence System

A fourth year Polytechnic Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Sam Masikini has developed a voice commanding system.

The invention, which he calls Thandi, conduct and intruder detection alert, evidence capturing, facial recognition, voice control, gesture handling, smoke and fire detection as well as electrical appliance control.

Masikini’s interest in developing Thandi was not only for security purposes but also making life easier for the disabled.

““Apart from enhancing security in the home, it is also there to make life easier for the disabled around the house and comfort-ability of house residents through automation of several tasks,” Masikini said.

He further added that his invention also manages other existing systems installed in the house such as alarms, electric gates and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

Earlier this year, four students at the University invented an earth battery which is produced from soil and water.

The group comprised three Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering students Chikumbutso Walani, Elizabeth Kananji and Isaac Katemecha as well as Business Administration student Blessings Mwasikakata.

The invention is used to power torches, phones and light bulbs.