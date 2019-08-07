Malawi protesters plan to storm airports

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has announced plans to hold demonstrations at the country’s airports.

Chairperson of the HRDC Timothy Mtambo made the announced at the end of vigils the organisation held in Lilongwe from Tuesday to Wednesday.

He said the protests will also be extended to the country’s borders.

“We are exploring to close all the borders. We will have vigils at the borders including airports. That will mean no one will go out and no one will come in the country. Our message is that we have a big problem to solve and we need to solve it.

“Let me be clear. This is an option. We are exploring. We will inform the nation on our final determination. This should, however, go as message to President Peter Mutharika and his cabinet that we have heard that some cabinet members are refusing to have Dr. Ansah step down. Later on, we will mention the names,” he said.

The group has been organising demonstrations demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah who is accused of mishandling the May 21 presidential elections.

The latest protests started yesterday when protesters in Lilongwe looted shops, burned government vehicles and a police officer’s house.

The demonstrators later went to Kamuzu Mausoleum where they spent the night.