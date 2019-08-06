HRDC cancels Northern Region protests

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has cancelled demonstrations in the Northern Region.

The organisation was expected to conduct nationwide protests on today and tomorrow as it continues to push for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

However, in the Northern Region the protests have been cancelled with HRDC coordinator for the North Happy Mhango saying the situation in the region is unstable.

Mhango added that they are not sure if the protests will be peaceful since some people are planning to loot and vandalise property.

During previous post-election demonstrations, Mzuzu recorded acts of violence including burning of government buildings and vehicles.

Meanwhile, government has warned Malawians against protesting today and tomorrow saying district and city councils have not given the HRDC permission to hold demonstrations.

The government, through its spokesperson Mark Botomani, said the police will deal with anyone found protesting on the streets of Malawi.

“Consequently, members of the general public are advised to take note of the fact that there is no permission at all for anybody to hold demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday. Any demonstrations that may be held shall amount to unlawful assemblies and will be dealt with as such by law enforcement,” Botomani who is also Minister of Information said in a statement.