Miracle tenders: Bushiri makes woman win a 22-million tender without bidding

After helping a South African man win a contract worthy more than the world’s combined GDP, several other people have started pouring in with testimonies of how Prophet Shepherd Bushiri helped them win miracle tenders.

A woman, from Botswana, recalled how a prayer for financial breakthrough by Major 1, as Bushiri is fondly called by his follower, helped her win a tender without bidding.

During her testimony on Sunday Service at the ECG church, the woman said she won a multi-million tender without even submitting a bid.

“I came here in February this year believing in God of Major 1 for financial breakthroughs. Two weeks after being prayed for by Major 1, I received a request for my company profile. I was the only one who submitted. I was given a construction contract for 449,772.50 Botswana Pula (K22.4 million)” she testifies.

According to the convener, the woman did not compete with anybody because of Bushiri’s prayers.

“You financial doors are opening… In your business, you will not compete with anybody” he declares.

The woman, read a now deleted post that Bushiri had shared on his Facebook, won the tender after she had attended the International visitors programme in February 2019.

“She thought they had selected her company to come and bid for tenders but to her surprise, they wanted her company profile in order for her to come and receive a tender without having to compete for it” reads part of the post that was shared on Bushiri’s Facebook page about the woman’s miracle tender.