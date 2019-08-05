Bullets sign Aziz Mwakifuna from Karonga United

Nyasa Big Bullets have completed the signing of Aziz Mwakifuna from Karonga United for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year old defending midfielder has signed a three year deal with the club.

Bullets confirmed the development through their official Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

“We’re delighted to announce the signing of Aziz Mwakifuna. The 19-year-old defending midfielder has on Monday completed his move from Karonga United after agreeing to a three-year deal that will see him at Nyasa Big Bullets until 2022,” reads the statement.

Mwakifuna was very instrumental for Karonga United in the 2018 season which saw the club finishing in the top eight.

And in 2019 season, Mwakifuna inspired the northern region based side to the Airtel top 8 final where they lost 1-0 to Silver Strikers.

It is understood that discussions between the two clubs started last week when the player and his agent arrived in Blantyre before finally striking the deal.