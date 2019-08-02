Police nab two Bullets supporters for stealing replica jerseys

Police in Blantyre have arrested two Nyasa Big Bullets supporters for stealing 50 replica jerseys valued at K300 000.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi confirmed the development to Malawi’s state broadcaster, MBC and identified the supporters as Raymond Jailosi and Emmanuel Chikoti.

He said Bullets reported the case to police on 12 July 2019 through their accountant Jeremiah Mwagomba.

It has been revealed that out of the 50 replicas, only 10 replicas and money amounting to K50 000 has been recovered.

Nkhwazi said Police are still investigating the matter.

“Well, it is true that we received a report from Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club that there was a case of theft at the club house in Blantyre and it was reported to us by Jeremiah Mwagomba, aged 36, who works as an accountant for the club. When we started investigating, we arrested Raymond Jailosi and Emmanuel Chikoti who at the time of the incident, were working as casual laborers and we recovered ten replicas and K50 000 which was part of the profits,” said Nkhwazi.

Bullets’ Administrative Director Albert Chigoga refused to comment on the matter saying it was being currently treated as in-house issue.