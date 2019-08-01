I saved a lot of people – Kenyan Jesus

The preacher who dressed as Jesus at a crusade in Kenya says he has saved a lot of people across Kenya.

Photos of the preacher dressed as Jesus went viral last week when it was claimed that “a pastor from South Africa invited Jesus Christ from heaven to preach in his church”.

The man is a US preacher and actor called Michael Job who was in Kenya to attend an interdenominational Christian event as a guest speaker.

Job preached at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (Pefa) church in Kitengela town.

He wrote on Facebook that many people had been healed and saved during nine days of crusades in Ongata Rongai, Kitengela, and Kiserian in Kenya.

“I dressed up as Jesus during these crusades, my awesome friends and I performed many plays focusing on the life of Christ.

“Some people, known as “internet trolls,” have made false reports about me claiming to be Jesus, Jesus’ second coming starting in Kenya, me being found and worshipped in churches, and me being deported with pastors from the country, all of which are “fake news. ”

“I have gotten many messages and just wanted to let you know I am still here in Kenya, preaching in schools, hundreds of children are making decisions for Jesus every day. This morning many students surrendered their lives to Jesus, and we are going to the next school right now,” he wrote.