Teen stabbed to death over girlfriend

A boy aged 18 on Monday stabbed to death a 17-year-old boy during a fight over a girl.

Police in Blantyre have identified the victim as Patrick Selemani of Kalombola village T/A Kuntaja while the suspect is Oscar Nangoma of Mtupa village traditional authority Chikowi in Zomba

Blantyre Police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi said Seleman was in a relationship with a girl aged 21.

On Monday at around 6PM at Soche three ways location, Patrick found his girlfriend chatting with Oscar Nangoma whom he suspected was dating the same girl.

The victim became furious and a fight broke out between the two.

In course of the fierce fight, Oscar pulled out a sharp object and used it to stab Patrick several times on the neck.

Patrick bled profusely and Oscar escaped from the scene of the incident.

Well-wishers took Patrick Selemani to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. He died while receiving treatment.

An autopsy conducted at the said facility established that he died of Haemorrhagic Shock secondary to stab wounds.

Meanwhile police have arrested Oscar Nangoma and another teen identified as Byson Kumbani.

The two will be taken to court when investigations have been concluded to answer murder charges contravening the penal code.