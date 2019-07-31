Salanje eyeing Malawi presidency

Flamboyant Pastor Hastings Salanje has hinted that he will be throwing his name in the towel for Malawi Presidency.

Salanje who is based in South Africa and has been a social media sensation owing to his claims of being filthy reach, has revealed on social media that Malawi will only change in 2029.

2029 is the year when Malawi will go to polls after another presidential in 2024.

Currently, the court is expected to hear a case in which losing candidates of the May polls are seeking to have the election nullified.

It is not known if Salanje will stand for an established political party or will establish his own party.