Let’s wait for the courts – UDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has urged its supporters to refrain from violence and wait for the conclusion of the election case.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday, the UDF said its supporters should not use violence to protest the outcome of the May 21 elections.

“We would like to encourage our supporters and followers to refrain from violence. Violence in Malawi cannot be a solution. Let us wait for courts to act upon on this issue,” the party.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party and UTM are challenging the results of the polls in court. There have also been violent demonstrations since the elections with protesters demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

The UDF said in its statement that irregularities affected the outcome of the polls in its stronghold Eastern Region where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) got the most votes.

“The elections did not reflect the true will of Malawians on UDF, especially in the Eastern Region. It is not that we are trying to measure success using rallies but we would like to emphasize that there was a lot of irregularities,” the party said.