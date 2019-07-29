Leo Mpulula, Ntopwa part ways

Super League minnows Ntopwa football club have parted ways with Coach Leo Mpulula, Malawi24 can confirm.

Mpulula has been with the Blantyre based outfit for about two seasons as he earned them a promotion into the top tier after playing just a season in the Southern Region Football League.

In an interview on Sunday night, Mpulula said he cannot reveal a lot to the media on the reasons why he has left the club but he confirmed that he will never be at the Ntopwa technical area anymore.

“Very true, we have part ways on mutual agreement and life has to go on. I wish the team and the owner all the best. I have had a nice time working with the young boys whom I took from under 20 but it’s time to move on now,” confirmed Mpulula.

However, the former Max Bullets gaffer has warned the team’s owner Isaac Jomo Osman that if he will not respect Mpulula by going to the media telling the public about this then the coach shall also tell his part of the story.

“I told the owner that I will respect him and that I will not tell the media why I have left the team. But if he does the opposite I will let you know everything for reasons why I have left the club,” he added.

Mpulula has left the club just hours after the top tier debutants dropped vital three points at home in a 1-0 defeat to their town rivals, Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre.

Ntopwa are currently second from the bottom of the standings with 10 points and are remaining with three matches to wrap up the first round of the season.