Muluzi holds meeting with Mutharika

Former president Bakili Muluzi on Thursday held a meeting with President Peter Mutharika as the ex-Malawi leader continues efforts to resolve political unrest in the country.

Muluzi flew to Lilongwe and met Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani failed to provide more details about the meeting saying it was private.

“I can confirm that President Peter Mutharika met with the former president Bakili Muluzi for three hours, but it was a private discussion,” he said.

On Tuesday, Muluzi held a dialogue meeting with Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) which has been organizing post-election demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

During the meeting with HRDC, the former Malawi leader repeatedly asked the protesters to slow down and give him seven days to travel to Lilongwe and meet Ansah’s appointing authority.

The HRDC leadership however told Muluzi to first meet Ansah and convince her to resign. The group also declined Muluzi’s request to cancel demonstrations.

On Thursday, the HRDC conducted demonstrations across Malawi. Like previous demonstrations, the Thursday protests were also characterized by looting, damaging and burning buildings as well as harassment of individuals believed to be connected to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika who leads the DPP was declared winner of the disputed presidential elections but opposition parties say he benefited from irregularities that affected the results.