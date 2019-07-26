Minister Ben Phiri promises completion of rural growth centre in Phalombe

Minister of local government and rural development Ben Malunga Phiri has assured people in Phalombe that the much anticipated Chiteketsa rural growth centre will be completed soon.

Minister of local government and rural development, Ben Malunga Phiri, made the assurance earlier this week when he toured some of the completed and uncompleted projects at the satellite town’s site.

In an interview with Malawi24, the Minister said the government is keen to complete the project in the coming months and that some of the completed structures will become functional while the work on others is underway.

“We will start soon finalising these projects as we have been working on other things and very soon we will open some of the completed structures such as Telecentre, hospital so that they should be functional.

“It’s a vision of President Peter Mutharika to see rural areas like here that are developing, you can see that this place is far away from where district council offices are but look now,” he said.

In his remarks, Thundu ward councillor Francis Nunkhazingwe said he is hopeful that the government will fulfil its promise which shall transform the look of the area.

“We are assured that this project will now be completed as it has stalled for so long since Bingu (Bingu wa Mutharika former President) died, we are now sure that the construction of the market, depot and the stadium will be completed and change the shape of this area,” said Nunkhazingwe.

Among the completed structures are health centre, primary school, pigeon peas factory, community day secondary school, telecentre and district’s sub offices which were constructed with funding from African Development Bank.

Government funded projects at the site are a market, bus depot, community hall and library which have reached the roofing level.