Sparc Systems donates K500,000 to Malawi Embassy in Zambia

Sparc Systems has donated K500,000 (about K6,500 Zambian Kwacha) to the Malawi High Commission in Lusaka, Zambia for Independence Day celebrations.

The Independence Day celebrations were scheduled for 6th July but they were shifted to July 27 as the embassy had some challenges.

The development comes after Sparc established an office in Lusaka in January last year and opened another branch in Copperbelt in November.

Sparc Zambia-Country Manager, Misheck Mweemba, in statement said they made the donation towards the Malawi 55th Independence Celebrations set for Saturday.

“We decided to sponsor the event as part of our social responsibilities. This is one of the many events Sparc Systems has and will continue to sponsor in countries it’s operating in. We operate in three countries including Rwanda, Zambia ad Malawi,” he said.

Mweemba said Sparc has stamped its presence into the Zambian market and currently commands a good customer base.

“We have to mention that before then we were already supporting the Zambian market though we could fly our engineers from Malawi. So the Zambian market was well known to us before we decided to open a physical office in Lusaka,” he said.

Malawi High Commission secretary consular, Esnattie Gama Kaimila appreciated the donation.

“We did not expect it and we are indeed most grateful to have a Malawian company operating in Zambia partnering with the Malawi diaspora to celebrate this day. The Independence Day is held on 6th July every year. However, due to reasons beyond control, the event was shifted to 27th July. It is scheduled to take place in High Commissioner’s residence in Kabulonga, Lusaka,” she said.

Kaimila said activities shall include games, dances and election of new members of the Malawi Association Executive Committee.