Protesters carry banner demanding K1.7 billion from Muluzi

Protesters today carried a banner demanding former President Bakili Muluzi to return public funds which he is suspected to have stolen while in power.

The protesters carried the banner as they continued to demonstrate against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

Muluzi, 78, is suspected to have stolen K1.7 billion when he ruled Malawi between 1994 and 2004. The former president is accused of diverting the public funds to his personal account.

He is now facing fifteen corruption related charges but the case which started over nine years ago has stalled.

On Monday, Muluzi invited the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to a dialogue meeting.

At the meeting, Muluzi asked the HRDC not to organise demonstrations for a week to allow him to travel to Lilongwe and meet President Peter Mutharika on the calls for Ansah to resign.

However, the HRDC rejected the proposal and today the organisation is holding demonstrations across the country demanding the resignation of Ansah.

Among the banners carried during the protests is a large one against Muluzi. It calls on the former Malawi leader to give back to taxpayers the K1.7 billion he is suspected to have stolen.