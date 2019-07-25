Mutharika congratulates UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday congratulated new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Malawi leader expressed hope that Johnson’s election as Prime Minister of Britain will strengthen relations between Malawi and the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, Johnson was elected leader of the Conservative Party and yesterday he became the new UK Prime Minister, replacing Theresa May who has stepped down.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mutharika sent a message of congratulations to Johnson.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Malawi and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to extend my sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Your Honour on your election as Prime Minister of the Great Britain.

“Your election manifests the confidence and trust that the people of the Great Britain have in you. It is my sincere hope that your ascendance to the higher office will further strengthen the friendly relations that exist between our two countries,” Mutharika said in a statement.

Malawi and the UK enjoy strong relations as the European country’s support to Malawi is seen in all sectors.