Govt to install e-ticketing system at stadiums

Government says it will install e-ticketing systems at Bingu National Stadium and Kamuzu Stadium to prevent loss of gate revenue.

Sports Minister Francis Phiso made the announcement Wednesday saying this will happen once the 2019/2020 budget is approved by Parliament.

“We are starting with Bingu National Stadium and Kamuzu Stadium as a starting point. This will help to maximize the revenue and save money.

“We plan to do 19 things by the end of this budgeted year, believe me this will happen and we are just waiting for Parliament to pass and approve the budget,” said Phiso.

The system includes the installation of machines that validate barcodes on entry tickets and CCTV cameras around the venue.

One of the Football analysts in the North Chisomo Phiri commented that this is a very good development as it will help teams to benefit from the gate collections.

“Let me first thank Government for this development and let us be assured that this indeed will happen, and for sure this will help teams to benefit from their sweat as they at least gain a little token from the gate,” said Phiri.

Silver Strikers football club also revealed plans to install e-ticketing system at Silver Stadium but the process is still in the pipeline.

Super League teams for so long have been crying for this since individuals are benefiting from gate collections than teams.

If the system is installed, people will be buying tickets before the game and scan at the gate to access entry into the stadium.