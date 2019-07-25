Dedza charcoal burners kill community volunteer

Dedza police are hunting for charcoal burners who are believed to have killed a community volunteer working in Dzalanyama forest.

This is according to Dedza police publicist sergeant Cassim Manda who identified the deceased as Widson Samuel, aged 32 of Lozani village T/A Chilikumwendo.

Sergeant Manda said Samuel together with 13 other colleagues on 20th July, 2019 went on routine patrols inside Dzalanyama forest.

While patrolling the forest, the group encountered more than 15 charcoal burners who are believed to be from Lilongwe who were carrying bags of charcoal on their bicycles.

A violent clash erupted between these patrol officers and charcoal burners who were armed with pangas and axes.

The officers were overpowered and started retreating from the scene. However, the charcoal burners ran after them to the extent that Samuel was captured and was hit and cut beyond recognition and he died on the spot.

The charcoal burners also injured another officer identified as Chiyerekezo Mainala who is currently admitted at Kamuzu central hospital.

The patrol officers were trained by JICA as community volunteers to protect Dzalanyama forest which is heavily destroyed by charcoal burners.

Police have since appealed to the general public especially those who know whereabouts of the perpetrators to feed the police with information that will lead to the arrest of the culprits.