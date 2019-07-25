Bushiri denies plotting to oust Mutharika

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has warned people spreading reports claiming he is behind the ‘Jane Ansah Must Fall’ protests.

The South Africa based televangelist has condemned the people behind the fake social media reports circulating on Facebook and Twitter.

The prophet’s spokesman, Ephraim Nyondo, has been quoted by an online news publication, Nyasa Times, that Prophet Bushiri, as a church leader “does not, directly or indirectly, get involved in the local politics”.

Malawians, mostly from the opposition parties, have been holding public contests calling on the chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Jane Ansah to resign.

The protesters allege that Ansah helped the incumbent president, Mr Peter Mutharika, rig to win the presidential race.

Ansah says she will not resign.

Both main opposition parties, Malawi Congress Party and UTM, are legally challenging the presidential results and are demanding a rerun. The two parties have asked the High Court to nullify the results.

Neither party recognizes Mutharika as a legitimate president, with MCP saying it can not form a government of national unity with Mutharika. MCP has asked Mutharika to resign and form a governing council to pave way for a rerun.

Meanwhile Bushiri, through his spokesperson, has warned people against dragging his name into local politics.

Prior to the 2019 Presidential race, reports were allover social media claiming that Bushiri was contemplating joining active politics as a presidential candidate.

While laughing off the reports, Bushiri is on record to have said the presidency was a demotion for his calling.

It has also been alleged that the Malawian born prophet funded some parliamentary aspirants in the 2019 Malawi polls.