Two more suspects arrested over murder of Alan Fay

Police in Mzuzu have today arrested two more suspects over the murder of British guest house owner Michael Alan Fay.

The two suspects Oswel Chirwa and Julius Ngwira were arrested in the wee hours of today during a police raid which followed serious and intensive investigations.

Northern Region police public relations officer Peter Kalaya confirmed the arrest and said investigations are still underway.

Kalaya said Chirwa has since been found with a Samsung J2, which is one of the two phones that were robbed from Fay on the fateful day.

The phone has been positively identified by Fay’s employees and confirmed by a call log.

Fay, who owned Lake View Resort in the outskirts of Mzuzu City, was murdered on June 28, 2019 and his body was found some hundred metres from his resort.

The arrest has brought the total number of suspects arrested in connection to the case to five after the police earlier arrested resort manager Gift Mtambo, Fay’s wife Tina Kamanga and another person identified as Zion Chirwa.

Oswel Chirwa, 38, a resident of Chiputula Township and a sawyer comes from Chawanyika Village, T/A Mwankhunikira in Nkhatabay while Julius Ngwira, 35, a resident of Msongwe, is originally from Wadosoka Village, TA Kabunduli also in Nkhatabay.