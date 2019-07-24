Mwanamvekha welcomes pre-budget suggestions

Minister of Finance, Economic planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha says his ministry is ready to get proposals from Malawians on the 2019/2020 budget.

Mwanamvekha made the remarks at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Tuesday where the ministry held the first pre-budget consultations.

Speaking to reporters, Mwanamvekha said the ministry has been welcoming productive suggestions from different stakeholders in the first meeting regarding the 2019/2020 national budget.

“This pre-budget consultation will help government to know where to direct funds and to know what sectors need resources and the amount of resources each sector needs,” the minister explained.

In his remarks, Economics Association of Malawi President Chikumbutso Kalilombe urged government to be fair with its taxation system to avoid suffocating the existing companies.

Kalilombe also asked the current government to address the issue of smuggling which he said is making local manufacturers not to compete effectively with smuggling products.

The Finance Minister will also travel to Blantyre and Mzuzu to collect ideas from various stakeholders.