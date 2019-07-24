‘Mutharika is a thief: He must resign, and set up a governing council’ – MCP

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it cannot form a government of national unity with a thief. The party, despite failing to win the 2019 elections, has asked President Peter Mutharika who it says stole the elections to resign with immediate effect.

The MCP says before resigning, Mutharika should set up a National Governing Council to pave way for new elections.

Secretary General for the party, Eisenhower Mkaka made the remarks on Capital Radio’s Straight Talk last night.

“Do you form a government of national unity with a thief? No. We would rather suffer than form a government with a thief,” said Mkaka, insisting that the party would not at any point engage with the current administration to address the impasse.

“Mutharika must resign immediately and set up a government council to pave way for a rerun,” added Mkaka.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Mutharika as winner of the highly contested Malawi 2019 presidential race.

Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) formed a minority government after securing 38.57 percent of the votes and 62 seats in Parliament.

While MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima failed to secure enough votes in the first past the post system, they share 55 percent between them.

The two parties are contesting the results in the court of law where they are demanding a rerun.

The parties have also asked the Malawi Electoral Commission Chair, Justice Jane Ansah, to resign despite Chilima touting the capacity of the chair and the electoral body prior to the elections.