High Court okays demos

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) permission to march to Kamuzu Palace.

The court has set aside the Lilongwe City Council’s (LCC) prohibition of the demonstrations which are aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

On Tuesday, the council told HRDC that it cannot conduct demonstrations at Kamuzu Palace because the presidential residence is a protected area.

But HRDC applied for an injunction at the court which has been granted.

“The applicants and all Malawians who seek to exercise their right to assemble and demonstrate with others peacefully shall be at liberty to proceed with their planned demonstrations as contained in their notification letter delivered to the defendant [LCC] on 19th July, 2019 but the petition shall be delivered at a place not less than 100 metres from Kamuzu Palace,” reads part of the court order.

Meanwhile, the Blantyre City Council has given the HRDC permission to conduct demonstrations in the city. The protests will start from Upper stadium to Clock Tower and then to Blantyre City Council offices where protesters will present a petition.