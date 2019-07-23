It’s illegal to conduct protests at Kamuzu Palace, HRDC told

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has told the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that it is against the law to conduct vigils at Kamuzu Palace.

The council’s chief executive officer John Chome said this in response to a letter from HRDC notifying the council of the coalition’s intention to hold the demonstrations.

HRDC decided to march to State Houses across the country as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah continues to defy calls for her to resign despite the coalition conducting several protests.

However, the Lilongwe City Council says the protesters cannot present their petition at Kamuzu Palace.

“We write to inform you that your peaceful demonstration that you intend to hold and deliver the petition at Kamuzu Palace has not been granted. Kamuzu Palace is a State Residence and therefore a protected area. The council would not allow you to demonstrate to the state residence in violation of section 103 of the Police Act,” Chome said in his letter.

On Monday, the HRDC said the demonstrations slated for Thursday are still on and the organisation will advise Malawians on routes.