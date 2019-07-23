HRDC snubs Muluzi on demos

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has rejected former President Bakili Muluzi’s request to cancel post-election demonstrations.

Muluzi met members of the HRDC in Blantyre today in a bid to find a civil solution to the political unrest in the country.

During the dialogue, meeting, Muluzi asked the HRDC to cancel demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

The former Malawi leader said he would meet President Peter Mutharika on the situation.

“Please allow me to meet the appointing authority of Dr. Ansah and l will give you feedback. One week is enough,” he said.

However, the HRDC rejected the proposal to end demonstrations saying the protests are part of the dialogue process. The rights activists said they will slow down if Ansah leaves office.

“If Justice Jane Ansah steps down today, we will slow down, but will still cling to other emerging issues like corruption, impunity, threats on the leadership of HRDC, nepotism among others,” HRDC chairperson Mtambo said.

The coalition then asked Muluzi to meet Ansah on the calls for her to resign.

HRDC has been conducting demonstration to push for Ansah’s resignation accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections.

The coalition is expected to hold fresh protests on Thursday. Previous demonstrations have been marred by violent incidents including arson.