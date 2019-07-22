MCP investigates arson attack

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is investigating the arson attack at its regional headquarters in a bid to identify the perpetrators.

The party’s president Lazarus Chakwera said this in a statement read at a press briefing in Lilongwe today.

On Sunday, thugs invaded the regional offices of the party in Blantyre where they looted and set the building on fire.

Chakwera said they have reported the matter to police but the party is also investigating to identify both the perpetrators of the crime and the interests they serve.

The MCP leader then condemned the attack on the building calling it a cowardly act aimed at destabilising the country.

“Malawi Congress Party is a law-abiding institution, and if your hope in this attack is to provoke us to commit lawless acts of violence in retaliation against the DPP so that it can declare a State of Emergency and restrict the right of Malawians, you have failed.

“Malawians are protesting peacefully against the failed leadership of the Malawi Electoral Commission, and if your hope in this attack is to stoke public fear and scare citizens from proceeding with the peaceful protests planned for tomorrow, you have failed,” Chakwera said.

In his statement, Chakwera encouraged Malawians to continue protesting peacefully against the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections.