Malawi Human Rights Commission wants anti-Ansah demos cancelled

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has called for suspension of demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah citing scenes of violence the country has witnessed.

Through a letter that has been signed by MHRC Executive Secretary David Nungu, the commission has expressed worry over the violence during the demonstrations that have been organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The commission has also faulted the in-activeness of Police officers to calm violent protesters in the country during the demonstrations.

“The commission appeals to the organisers of the demonstrations, HRDC to consider calling off the demonstrations for now and allow room for a reflection meeting with the commission” reads part of the letter.

MHRC has also asked political parties in Malawi to embrace peace in what they say during public rallies they organise.

The commission has further appealed to the clergy to pray for peace in the country, amid political tension following post elections events in the country.

On Sunday, leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Saulos Chilima urged citizens to go to the streets and be part of the demonstrations to demand for resignation of MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah who is accused of mismanaging the May 21 elections.