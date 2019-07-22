Demonstrations cancelled

Tuesday’s nationwide demonstrations meant to force MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah out of office have been cancelled, organisers have confirmed.

The nation was to be rocked into a new spate of vigils in all major cities as the call for Ansah’s head continues.

Ansah faces accusations from the civil society of leading the country into a fraudulent election which apparently she has been describing as free and fair.

She has maintained she will not succumb to press to step out of office.

The HRDC has been leading thousands of Malawians in vigils since a fortnight ago.

The new vigils were supposed to take place tomorrow but have been moved to Thursday.

HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo says this is due to a failure to agree with all stakeholders on how the demonstrations would take place.

Previous demonstrations were characterised by looting, arson and running battles between the police and protestors.

The MEC leadership faces accusations of conniving to let Peter Mutharika win by changing figures thorough its officers using erasing fluid Tippex.