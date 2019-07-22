Bullets striker gets chicken from fan

He will only have to fry the chicken and feel appreciated for his recent form. Hassan Kajoke received a token of appreciation from a fan. And it was a chicken.

Kajoke bagged two goals in Nyasa Big Bullets’ 5-0 walloping of minnows Karonga United at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The unidentified fan asked for permission to be allowed to present his gift, covered in a holed carton and inscribed ‘Kajoke BB’.

The seemingly avid supporter had the chicken spread with red colors, apparently signifying the tradition red and white colors for the Super League heavyweights.

Although the photo of the presentation has landed into a social media troll, others still argue there is just nothing to belittle in a gift.

Forward Chiukepo Msowoya also scored a brace with the other goal coming from defender Pilirani Zonda as the People’s team beat off a recent poor run of form ahead of a Blantyre derby against second placed town rivals Be Forward Wanderers.

Wanderers are second on the log table with a point off leaders Kamuzu Barracks who have 27 points while Bullets are fifth with 22 points.