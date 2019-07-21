DPP asks clergy to pray for peace

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa has pleaded with the clergy to pray for peace in Malawi amid post-election demonstrations marred by violence.

Nankhumwa who was speaking in Chikwawa at Ordination of Catholic priests expressed a need for prayers from the clergy in the country following ugly scenes of violence the country has witnessed.

The DPP deputy leader for the Southern Region expressed hope that the demonstrations are to be called off soon for the country’s peace.

Malawi has witnessed post-election demonstrations that have claimed property across the country.

The demos follow “irregularities” during the May 21 polls in the country.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) are challenging the results that witnessed President Peter Mutharika being re-elected for the second term.

The two political parties joined by Human Rights Defenders have demanded that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah should resign as they await for the court proceedings on the election case.