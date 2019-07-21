Chilima urges Malawians to demonstrate

Former Vice President of Malawi Saulos Chilima has urged people in the country to continue demonstrating against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

Chilima who is also leader of UTM was speaking today in Ntcheu district where he asked Malawians to be part of demonstrations demanding the resignation of the MEC chairperson.

“What I can ask from you is that you should be taking part, you should not be looking at things from afar,” said Chilima.

The UTM leader also announced that he will take part in Tuesday’s demonstrations in Blantyre. He however warned against violence.

“Holding demonstrations is our right but we should not vandalise any property, we must not break things that we built, we need to move forward,” he advised.

UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are challenging the May 21 polls results that gave President Peter Mutharika a second term in office.

The two political parties and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have been holding protests demanding the resignation of the MEC chairperson as they await for the ruling on the election case.

But the MEC chairperson is on record to have vowed to remain in office despite calls to resign.

The rally in Ntcheu was part of the first anniversary celebrations of the UTM in Malawi.