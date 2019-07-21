Bullets, Masters Security handed tough Champions League, Confederations Cup draws

TNM Super League defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets will start this year’s African Champions League campaign against Zimbabwe’s champions FC Platinum while Masters Security have drawn Djoliba FC Bamako from West African nation of Mali.

The draw for the continental competitions was released late on Sunday by the Confederation of African Football.

Bullets’ opponents will make their fourth Champions League appearance, having already participated for three times.

FC Platinum are the defending champions of Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and they are currently topping the standings with 31 points in the 2019/2020 season.

In the Confederations Cup, Masters Security will play one of Mali’s successful and biggest clubs.

The Bamako based side has won the Malien Premiere Division 22 times, Malien Cup 19 times and Super Coupe National du Mali 7 times.

They are no minnows in CAF competitions having participated for more than 15 times in both the Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Both Bullets and Masters Security got knocked out of the competitions in the first round by Kenya’s Gor Mahia and Angola’s Petrous De Luanda.

Currently, Bullets are 5th in the Super League with 22 points from 12 games while Masters are 11th in the standings with 11 points from 11 games.

On Sunday, the Lilongwe side failed to show up for their Super League encounter against Mzuni FC at Dedza Stadium after the players decided to boycott the game due to unpaid salaries for the past four months.

This year’s Africa’s club competitions will kick off in August.