Wanderers go top of Super League

Be Forward Wanderers have climbed to the top of the TNM Super League table after a goalless draw with Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The result has taken the Nomads level on points with Kamuzu Barracks.

Silver Strikers are sixth on the standings with 19 points from 11 matches, the same number played by Wanderers and Kamuzu Barracks.

In their next match, the Nomads will face their arch-rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets, in a derby match at Kamuzu Stadium in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Elsewhere, Lackson Sangano’s brace was not enough for Mzuni to avoid defeat to Malawi Police side, Blue Eagles, at Nankhaka ground.

Schumacher Kuwali, Micium Mhone and Maxwell Salambula netted a goal each to ensure a 3-2 win for Eagles.

The victory takes the police officers to fourth on the standings with 23 points from 12 matches while Mzuni are bottom of the 16 team league with six points making them favourites for relegation.

In Blantyre, Karonga United started their southern region tour with a deserved point as they held Mighty Tigers to a one all draw at Kamuzu Stadium.

Bonda Mpinganjira scored for the hosts while Chrispine Mhango netted for the visitors in an entertaining match which was watched by a sizable crowd as people left their businesses to pokopoko (cheer) at one of the oldest soccer arenas in the city.

Tigers are currently eighth with 16 points and are remaining with two matches to wrap up the first half of the league while Karonga who face Bullets at the same venue tomorrow are ninth with 13 points.