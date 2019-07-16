Amateur boxers told not to rush into professional boxing

Malawi Boxing Association (MABA) has advised amateur boxers not to rush into professional boxing.

Vice President of MABA Pyson Likagwa said this at the end of a one day National Under-20 Presidential Initiative on Sports tournament in Mzuzu on Saturday.

Likagwa said boxers usually ruin their careers by turning professional at a young age.

“When you rush to professional boxing you will end up playing two, three bouts and you end there. Wait until you mature and then we can release you to play professional boxing.

“And from now no boxer will just turn professional without proper arrangement and handover. We sweat to groom these boxers so taking them without arrangement pains us,” said Likagwa.

Felix Yola from Sports council of Malawi said they are committed to help the sport and that is why they donated a ring to Mzuzu based boxers.

“We want these boxers to compete even at international level that’s why we as a sports council we always come in to help the sport,” said Yola.

Southern Region won the tournament with more medals seconded by Central and Northern Region.

Boxers who won fights at the tournament are Patson Ledison, Snoden Nyanje, Mayeso Masongola, Wezzie Chatayika, Emmanuel Efraem, Blessings Makoswe, Muhammad Ali and Obert Mwakayika.