Mzuzu hosts national boxing tournament

The Presidential Initiative on Sports boxing tournament is taking place today in Mzuzu.

Malawi National Boxing Association (MABA) runs the tournament which is being held at Chenda Hotel.

According to General Secretary for MABA Elia Kamphinda Banda, 20 bouts will take place starting this morning and each region of Malawi will have its representatives.

“Boxers who are participating are from across the country from Nsanje to Chitipa. The winning region will receive K200,000, second region K150,000 and third will get K100,000,” he said.

Kamphinda said the winning boxers will represent Malawi at a tournament in Lesotho where champions will travel to Senegal to prepare for 2020 Toyko Olympics.