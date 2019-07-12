We will we not be intimidated – HRDC  

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will not be intimidated by arrests of its members.

The coalition said on Friday it will continue demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah.

Speaking at a press briefing at the HRDC Offices in Lilongwe, Vice Chairperson for HRDC Gift Trapence said his arrest has reinvigorated the coalition.

“We will continue to fight for justice. They are not going to win and suppress this justice,” he explained.

Trapence who was arrested for K7 million fraud on Tuesday and released on bail on Friday refused to comment on the case saying it is in court. The activist was arrested together with HRDC member Macdonald Sembereka.

Trapence revealed that that HRDC members have been receiving threats from people who say they will torch the activists’ houses.

He however stated that the HRDC will continue with plans to demonstrate two days a week until Ansah resigns.

The coalition therefore encouraged people to join the protests in large numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays.

HRDC wants Ansah to resign saying she mismanaged the 2019 presidential elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.