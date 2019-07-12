Kamlepo dumps PP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Rumphi East has dumped the opposition People’s Party (PP).

Kalua announced the decision on Facebook saying he will now become an Independent MP. The legislator was also PP Deputy Leader in Parliament.

“I have resigned as a Member of People’s Party (PP) and Deputy leader of PP in Parliament. I will be an Independent Member of Parliament. This is due to reasons beyond my control. I have taken the necessary steps and my constituents have agreed to the same. I was not holding any position in the Party outside Parliament. I wish the Party the very best in the next 5 years and I am thankful for the Love and Support rendered to me this far,” he wrote on Facebook.

Kalua was re-elected as MP for Rumphi East in the May 21 elections.

He joined the PP – which is led by former president Joyce Banda – when it was a ruling party in 2013.