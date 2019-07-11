Northern Region Super League sides in relegation form

All four Northern Region based Super League teams are languishing in the bottom half of the Super League table but they are positive their fortunes will change.

Savenda Chitipa are on position 13 from 12 games with 8 points, Mzuni are anchoring the log table on position 16 with 6 points from 7 games, Karonga United are 9th with 12 points from 10 games while Moyale are on position 10 with 10 points from 9 games.

Last weekend, two of the sides travelled to the Central Region where they failed to collect a single point.

In separate interviews, the teams said they will pull up their socks to avoid relegation.

Team manager for Moyale Barracks Victor Phiri accepted that his side is not doing well.

“We know we are not doing well especially in away games but we will work hard to at least run away from relegation since there is still more games to play,” said Phiri.

Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, assistant coach for Mzuni,said all is well despite having no sponsor.

“Our aim to remain in the top flight league despite having no sponsorship but we are promising our supporters to keep supporting us as we are working tirelessly,” Kadenge Mwafulirwa said.

Savenda Chitipa coach Alex Ngwira said they are working on several issues to start bringing in results.

“Things were not in place especially to the welfare of players but now we are rebuilding so that we can start doing well in the TNM Super League. Believe me Savenda Chitipa united will be starting delivering results,” Ngwira narrated.

While Karonga United chairperson Chipanga Banda said his side will make sure to play in the top 8 next season.

This weekend, Mzuni and Moyale will play Civil Sporting club at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday and Sunday while Karonga Chitipa do not have league assignments.