KB remain top of Super League

Kamuzu Baracks (KB) football club are still top of the TNM Super League standings following a 2-1 win in an all military encounter against Moyale Barracks on Monday afternoon at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Manasseh Chiyesa netted a brace to ensure that the capital city’s men in uniform should still be on the summit after week 11 assignments as the title fight continues.

KB are on top with 23 points, just a point above second placed Be Forward Wanderers with 10 and nine matches played respectively.

The visitors’ lone goal from Deus Nkutu was not enough for the Lions of Kaning’ina to move into best eight as they are currently on position 10 with 10 points from eight matches.

Elsewhere, Davie Mthini’s goal was enough for TN Stars to sink Blue Eagles 1-0 in a match played at Kasungu Stadium.

The hosts who face Wanderers and Ntopwa on Saturday and Sunday respectively are third on the standings with 22 points.

Currently, Blue Eagles are on position five with 17 points and are scheduled to face Silver Strikers this coming Sunday in a week 12 encounter.